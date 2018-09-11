Gas prices inched lower over the weekend, as several major storms churn in the Atlantic. Hurricane Florence is forecast to strike the U.S. east coast, yet gas prices have yet to be impacted.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said it’s unclear what, if any impact Hurricane Florence will have on prices at the pump outside the impacted area. Although there are no refineries in the cone of uncertainty, a major storm like this can threaten the regional supply chain, which can lead to rising prices.
Gas prices in Tennessee are slightly lower than a week ago. Sunday’s state average of $2.59 per gallon is a half-cent less than last week, 13 cents less than a month ago, and the same price as this time last year.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84.
The low price per gallon of gas in Manchester as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.49 and in Tullahoma it was $2.55.
Gas Prices Slightly Lower
