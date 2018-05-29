Motorists should soon catch a break from rising gas prices.
Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group said the drop in crude should amount to a discount of at least 10 cents at the pump.
Gas prices in Tennessee increased 6 cents during the past week. The state average on Memorial Day was $2.73 – the most expensive for the holiday since 2014, when the average price was $3.45 per gallon.
Tennessee motorists are paying 62 cents per gallon more than a year ago. It now costs $41 to fill an average-size tank of gasoline – an increase of nearly $10.
U.S. oil prices traded at 3.5-year highs of nearly $73 per barrel. On Friday, crude prices plunged below $68 – the lowest daily closing price in three weeks.
The low price per gallon as Tuesday afternoon in Manchester was $2.65 and in Tullahoma, $2.68.
Gas Prices should Drop Soon
Motorists should soon catch a break from rising gas prices.