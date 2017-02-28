Refineries are easing into maintenance season, which normally signals a gradual increase in prices at the pump. Throughout the past five years, gas prices rose 35-70 cents from February to Memorial Day, and motorists should expect the same this year.
“The seasonal increase hasn’t begun yet, but it’s coming,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices usually rise this time of year as refineries power-down some of their machinery for routine maintenance and prepare for the switch to the more expensive summer blend gasoline. Because of the outages, refineries don’t produce as much gasoline. All this comes at a time when demand typically rises as Americans resume road trips in the spring.”
Tennessee’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.068 – a half cent more than a week ago, 2 cents less than last month, and 56 cents more than a year ago.
Coffee County has some of the lowest prices in Tennessee; Tullahoma $1.95 per gallon and Manchester $1.98.
Gas Prices set to Rise
