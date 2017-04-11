Gas prices are rising across the country. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped seven cents in the past week. Sunday’s average of $2.39 is the highest since September 2015.
Also in the past seven days, gas prices rose seven cents in Tennessee to an average price of $2.14.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the major factors weighing on the market right now are supply and demand. People are beginning to drive more as the weather improves, causing an uptick in demand and a decline in gasoline inventories. Also, many refineries have begun producing and selling summer-blend fuels which are more expensive to produce. AAA is forecasting the national average to peak around $2.70 this summer.
The low price in Manchester this week is $2.09 and the low price per gallon in Tullahoma is $2.07.
Gas Prices Rising
