Gas prices increased across most of the country during the past week, yet states in the southeast still have some of the cheapest prices in the nation.
Tennessee gas prices increased 6 cents during the past week. The state average of $2.34 is 10 cents more than a month ago and 20 cents more than this time last year.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.52, which is 8 cents more than a month ago and 18 cents more than a year ago.
The low price this week in Manchester is $2.23 per gallon and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.21.
Gas Prices Rise
