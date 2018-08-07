Prices at the gas pump increased last week yet are pointing lower again.
Gas prices in Tennessee increased 4 cents during the past week. Sunday’s state average of $2.65 was 4 cents more than a month ago and 51 cents more than a year ago.
Gas prices in July averaged $2.61 per gallon in Tennessee. That was the highest monthly average for July since 2014.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said prices at the pump have pinballed around this summer, but fortunately have remained within a 20-cent range. He said the limited swings in pump prices and a strong economy has led to one of the biggest driving summers in history.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.86, the same as a month ago and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
The low price in Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon was in Manchester at $2.62 per gallon and in Tullahoma it was $2.64.
Gas Prices Rise and Fall Last Week
