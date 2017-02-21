Motorists saw little movement in pump prices last week. But gasoline could soon be on the rise as spring approaches due to refinery maintenance, an increase in driving and the switch to summer-blend fuels. Currently, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.28, up four-tenths of a cent from last week, down 5 cents from a month ago and 56 cents higher year-over-year.
Tennessee gas prices rose slightly last week. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.06 which is a cent higher than one week ago, 7 cents lower than a month ago and 55 cents more expensive than last year.
The low price per gallon for gas in Manchester is $1.98 and in Tullahoma it’s $1.95.
Gas Prices Remain Steady
