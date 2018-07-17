Gas prices are trending lower after a small jump in prices at the pump last week. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2 cents higher than a week ago. The state average of $2.63 is 10 cents less than this year’s high, yet it remains 61 cents more than this time last year.
Pump prices rose last week after reports surfaced of seven gulf coast refineries dealing with various operational issues. Some of the issues have already been resolved, while others could take weeks.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is one cent higher than a week ago.
The low price per gallon in Manchester this week is $2.52 and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.50.
Gas Prices Remain Almost Steady
