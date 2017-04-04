All signs point to higher gas prices. Gasoline demand is surging while inventories are beginning to slip. Meanwhile, refineries are getting rid of excess winter blend gasoline as they continue to push summer blend fuel in the market, which is more expensive to produce.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.32, an increase of 3 cents from last week and 26 cents more than this time last year.
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.07, 3 cents more than last week, one cent less than a month ago and 16 cents more than a year ago.
On Tuesday gas prices made a major jump locally. Going as high as $2.15 in Manchester and $2.11 in Tullahoma.
Gas Prices on the Rise
