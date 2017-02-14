Prices at the pump rose slightly this past week. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.27, up nearly a penny from last week, down 8 cents from a month ago and an increase of 58 cents over last year.
AAA spokesman Josh Carrasco said low demand is keeping downward pressure on gasoline prices. He said gas prices should remain steady in the near-term before taking their seasonal upswing as we head into spring.
Tennessee gas prices have been trending downward for 5 consecutive days, falling fractions of a penny during that time. The average price of regular unleaded is $2.05, which is one cent cheaper than one week ago, 9 cents lower than a month ago and 53 cents higher than last year.
The low price for gas in Manchester this week is $1.93 and in Tullahoma the low per gallon is $1.95.
Gas Prices on the Rise
Prices at the pump rose slightly this past week. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.27, up nearly a penny from last week, down 8 cents from a month ago and an increase of 58 cents over last year.
AAA spokesman Josh Carrasco said low demand is keeping downward pressure on gasoline prices. He said gas prices should remain steady in the near-term before taking their seasonal upswing as we head into spring.
Tennessee gas prices have been trending downward for 5 consecutive days, falling fractions of a penny during that time. The average price of regular unleaded is $2.05, which is one cent cheaper than one week ago, 9 cents lower than a month ago and 53 cents higher than last year.