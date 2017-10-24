Tennessee gas prices dropped another four cents during the past week. The state average has declined the last 44 consecutive days for a total of 34 cents.
Gas prices are averaging $2.26 in Tennessee. Despite the recent downward trend, the state average remains 12 cents higher than pre-Hurricane Harvey levels.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said we should expect another round of discounts at the pump later this week. Retail prices remain about 5-10 cents higher than where they should be.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.44, a drop of three cents from a week ago and 22 cents higher than a year ago.
The low price per gallon this week in Manchester is $2.03 and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.09.
Gas Prices Near $2 Per Gallon
