Tennessee gas prices continue their march upward this week. Tennessee drivers were paying an average price of $2.49 per gallon as of Tuesday afternoon for regular unleaded according to GasBuddy.com.
The national gas price average has increased 44 cents since New Year’s Day, landing Monday’s average at $2.69. While that is seven cents more expensive than last week and 27 cents more than last month, it is only four cents more expensive than last year.
In Coffee County prices rose by as much as 21-cents per gallon on Tuesday. Manchester’s low price as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.55 per gallon and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.56.
Gas Prices Jump Up Again
