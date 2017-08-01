Gas prices saw another round of increases last week. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.08 on Sunday. The state average is 3 cents more than last week and 18 cents more than this time last year.
The price for regular unleaded is below $2 a gallon at fewer than 25 percent of gas stations in Tennessee.
The national average price for regular unleaded was $2.31 Sunday. After climbing 3 cents in the past week, the national average is now 16 cents more than this time last year. So far this year, gas prices have averaged $2.32.
As of Tuesday afternoon the low price in Manchester was $1.91 and in Tullahoma the low price per gallon was $2.08.
Gas Prices in Tennessee continue to Rise
