Gasoline prices are holding steady, declining only fractions of a penny over the weekend. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.15 on Sunday. The state average is one cent more than last week, and 24 cents more than last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said pump prices are moving slightly lower as refineries keep the market well-supplied with gasoline. He said gasoline supplies are outpacing demand as we enter the final weeks of the summer travel season. This should prevent any major gains in gas prices, unless oil prices rise in response to unexpected disruptions in supply due to international conflict, refinery issues or a hurricane.
The national average for the price of regular unleaded is $2.35, ten cents more than a month ago.
In Coffee County, the low price per gallon can be found in Manchester for $1.99. The low price in Tullahoma is $2.09.
Gas Prices Holding Steady
