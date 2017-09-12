Gas prices have begun to plateau for the first time in more than 15 days despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the southeast. Holding steady for five days at $2.67, the national gas price average is just three cents more expensive compared to last week. Tennessee’s average increased to $2.59 – 4 cents higher than this time last week.
“Tennessee drivers should see gas prices begin to plateau soon,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, wholesale prices were volatile last week reacting to the predictions of Hurricane Irma, so drivers may not see prices fall as quickly as they rose.”
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.59 on Monday, an increase of 4 cents compared to last week.
The low price per gallon in Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon could be found in both Manchester and Tullahoma at $2.39.
Gas Prices Holding Steady
