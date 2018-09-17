Hurricane Florence had little to no effect on prices at the pump last week. Gas prices in Tennessee have held steady through the past week. Sunday’s state average of $2.59 per gallon is the same as a week ago and 3 cents less than last month. However, motorists are still paying 2 cents per gallon more than this time last year.
“Both the Colonial and Plantation pipelines – which are the primary suppliers of fuel to the lower Atlantic region – were reportedly unaffected by the storm and are running at full capacity,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. This should help Tennessee remain well supplied with gasoline. Refineries are now preparing to switch to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce and normally leads to lower prices at the pump.”
The cheapest gas price in Coffee County this week can be found in Manchester at $2.47 per gallon. The lowest price in Tullahoma is $2.54.
Gas Prices Hold Steady Through Hurricane Florence
