As the national average continues to push toward $3 a gallon, gas prices in the southeastern US are among the lowest in the country. Sunday’s national average of $2.92 is 5 cents more than a week ago and 57 cents more than this time last year.
As of Sunday, gas prices averaged above $3 a gallon in 14 states. The majority of them are in the northeast and western US.
Tennessee gas prices increased 5 cents during the past week. Sunday’s state average of $2.67 is the most expensive daily average in more than 3 years.
Tennessee motorists are paying 58 cents more per gallon than this time last year.
As of Monday afternoon, the low price per gallon this week in Coffee County is in Manchester at $2.58 and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.65.
Gas Prices Hit $3 Per Gallon in Several States
