Gas prices are on the rise once again, after declining for nearly two weeks. Tennessee gas prices declined early last week, then rose a total of 4 cents. Sunday’s state average of $2.34 is the same as a month ago, yet remains 30 cents more than this time last year.
“There are a few of factors that gave gas prices a boost, but this time it wasn’t crude oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline supplies took a sharp dip last week, as exports rose and refineries began to switch from summer to winter blend gasoline. In addition, demand in the southeast – especially in Florida – is strong, as Americans hit the road for spring break.
The low price per gallon in Manchester as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.29 and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.32.
Gas Prices Going Up
