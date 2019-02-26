Gas prices in Tennessee have increased the past 15 consecutive days for an average total of 15 cents per gallon.
Tennessee drivers are now paying an average price of $2.20 per gallon for regular unleaded. It’s the highest daily average price so far this year. Sunday’s state average was 10 cents more than a week ago, and 13 cents more than this time last month. Regardless of the recent increase, Tennessee drivers are still paying less per gallon than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the increase in prices was due to crude price gains and oil refineries conducting seasonal maintenance.
The national average price of gasoline is $2.34 per gallon.
The low price per gallon in Coffee County can be found in Tullahoma at $2.16 and in Manchester the low price jumped to $2.27 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon.
Gas Prices Going Up
Gas prices in Tennessee have increased the past 15 consecutive days for an average total of 15 cents per gallon.