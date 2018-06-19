Motorists are getting some welcomed relief from high prices at the gas pump. The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.90, after declining 7 cents since Memorial Day weekend.
AAA spokesman Tim Jenkins said pump prices should sink even lower this week, after wholesale gasoline prices took a dive.
Gas prices in Tennessee declined 3 cents last week. Prices at the pump averaged $2.65 per gallon Sunday. Since peaking at $2.73 on Memorial Day weekend, prices have declined a total of 8 cents.
The low price as of Tuesday afternoon in Manchester was $2.47 per gallon and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.52.
Gas Prices Going Down
