Gas prices declined for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday. Gas prices in Tennessee declined 2 cents during the past week. The average price for gasoline in Tennessee is $2.61 per gallon. Sunday’s state average was a half cent less than a month ago and 56 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said although gas prices are lower, there is still volatility at the pump as gasoline demand remains high during the summer driving season and global supply concerns persist.
The national average price of gasoline declined 4 cents during the past week. Sunday’s average of $2.84 is 2 cents less than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.
Gas prices are dropping in Coffee County this week. The low price per gallon in Manchester is $2.49 and in Tullahoma the price is down to $2.50.
Gas Prices Falling
Gas prices declined for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday. Gas prices in Tennessee declined 2 cents during the past week. The average price for gasoline in Tennessee is $2.61 per gallon. Sunday’s state average was a half cent less than a month ago and 56 cents more than this time last year.