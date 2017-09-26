Gas Prices Falling

Gas prices are on a steep slide after reaching 3-year highs due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Prices surged when Harvey struck refineries along the gulf coast, then remained elevated as demand spiked in the southeast following Hurricane Irma. Now supply and demand levels are returning to normal, and prices are on the decline.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said if it weren’t for the recent hurricanes, gas prices would be about 25 cents lower. He said gas prices in the southeastern U.S. should drop another 5-10 cents this week.
The average price in Tennessee has declined for the last 14 consecutive days, for a total discount of 8 cents, since peaking at $2.60 on September 10th. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.50. That’s 7 cents less than a week ago and 37 cents more than a year ago. The national average is $2.57.
The low price in Coffee County this week is $2.38 in Manchester and in Tullahoma it’s $2.39.
