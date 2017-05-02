Tennessee gas prices declined for the 10th consecutive day on Sunday. The state average dropped 2 cents last week, and motorists should see another round of falling prices this week.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices were knocked off their seasonal upward trend, when new data revealed record-high refinery activity, setting off market concerns of a gasoline glut. When refineries finished spring maintenance season, they accelerated production to levels that have outpaced demand. Jenkins said retail prices should fall a few more cents this week.
The Tennessee average retail price is $2.15. The national average price is $2.38.
The low price this week in Coffee County is $2.04 per gallon. That price can be found in both Manchester and Tullahoma.
Gas Prices Falling
