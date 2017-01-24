Gas prices have inched lower for nearly two consecutive weeks. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has declined for 12 days straight in Tennessee. During this streak, the average price has dropped 3 cents in Tennessee.
“Gas prices are taking their seasonal downward turn,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Falling demand leads to oil and gasoline supply builds, which has pushed fuel prices lower. Gas prices should trend lower to finish the month, but begin a seasonal rise in February due to refinery maintenance season.”
The low price in Manchester this week is $2 per gallon and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.01.
Gas Prices Falling
Gas prices have inched lower for nearly two consecutive weeks. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has declined for 12 days straight in Tennessee. During this streak, the average price has dropped 3 cents in Tennessee.