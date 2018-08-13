Gas prices in the southeastern U.S. moved in opposite directions during the past week. While pump prices climbed in Florida, they moved lower in Tennessee and Georgia.
Gas prices in Tennessee declined 2 cents last week. The state average of $2.63 per gallon is the 9th lowest in the nation. Sunday’s state average is the same as last month, yet nearly 50 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said traditionally, gas prices decline in the second half of the year, due to lower demand. However, oil analysts are forecasting significant volatility in the oil market through the end of the year, leaving a big question mark for the long-term direction of prices at the pump.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.86.
On Monday afternoon the low price per gallon for gas in Manchester was $2.59 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.62.
Gas Prices Fall Slightly
Gas prices in the southeastern U.S. moved in opposite directions during the past week. While pump prices climbed in Florida, they moved lower in Tennessee and Georgia.