Gas Prices Fall Slightly before Memorial Day Weekend
The national gas price average is $2.85, one cent less than last week.
AAA Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani said gas prices are getting cheaper for the majority of motorists ahead of the busy Memorial Day holiday. Milani said crude oil prices have remained relatively stable the past few months, which is one reason gas prices are cheaper than this time last year.
The low price per gallon for gas in Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.37 in Tullahoma and in Manchester, the low price was $2.41 per gallon.