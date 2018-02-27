Tennessee gas prices steadily declined during the past couple of weeks, but that downward trend is likely coming to an end. Refineries are entering their seasonal maintenance period, which can place significant upward pressure on prices at the pump.
Gas prices for the month of February are the highest in four years. Tennessee gas prices declined during the past 19 consecutive days, for a total discount of 10 cents. The state average of $2.31 is 3 cents less than a week ago and 7 cents less than last month. But we are paying 24 cents a gallon more than this time last year.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.51.
The low price in Manchester as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.19 and in Tullahoma the low price per gallon was $2.23.
Gas Prices Expected To Go Up
Tennessee gas prices steadily declined during the past couple of weeks, but that downward trend is likely coming to an end. Refineries are entering their seasonal maintenance period, which can place significant upward pressure on prices at the pump.