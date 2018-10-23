Gas prices in Tennessee have declined for the past 10 consecutive days-for a total discount of 4 cents during that time. Sunday’s state average of $2.65 is 3 cents less than a week ago. However, Tennessee gas prices remain 7 cents more than a month ago, and 37 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said motorists are getting a welcome reprieve from high prices at the pump. Prices have been pushed lower by oil prices, which declined during the past two weeks. He said we can expect additional declines at the pump if oil prices drop again this week.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85.
The low price per gallon as of Tuesday afternoon in Manchester was $2.45 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.57.
Gas Prices Down This Week
