Tennessee’s state average gas price is $2.59 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is three cents less than a week ago, but still seven cents more than this time last month, and seven cents higher than this time last year. Tennessee has the eighth lowest average gas price in the nation. Alabama has the lowest at $2.50.
The national gas price average is $2.89, only one cent more than last week’s average.
AAA spokesperson Stephanie Milani said that while gasoline demand remains robust this week, 27 states saw gas prices decrease or hold steady.
The low price per gallon of gas in Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon could be found in Tullahoma at $2.47. In Manchester, the low price for gas is $2.48 per gallon.
Gas Prices Down Slighty
