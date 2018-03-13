Drivers visiting the gas pump today will find prices that are cheaper than a week ago. Tennessee gas prices declined 1.5 cents last week. The state average of $2.31 is 8 cents less than a month ago, but 26 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gasoline should slide a few more cents this week, based on last week’s decline in wholesale prices. However, gas prices are still forecast to rise 20 cents in the coming months as demand climbs and refineries switch to summer blend gasoline.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.52.
The low price per gallon as of Tuesday afternoon in Manchester was $2.23 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.22.
Gas Prices Down Slightly
