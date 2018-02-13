Energy prices took a nosedive on the stock market last week and gas prices are declining as a result. Tennessee gas prices declined 2 cents during the past week. Sunday’s state average of $2.39 is 9 cents less than a month ago and 34 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices have the potential to drop 10 to 15 cents, based on what happened last week. However, refinery maintenance season is fast approaching and could spoil this big break for motorists. Every year-from February to April-reduced refinery output and the switch to summer-blend gasoline normally cause gas prices to rise 30 to 70 cents.
The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is currently $2.58.
The low price this week in Manchester, as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.28 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.33.
Gas Prices Down Slightly
