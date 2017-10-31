The steady stream of declining gas prices continued last week. However, the rate at which prices are declining is beginning to slow and pump prices should soon level out.
Tennessee gas prices declined for the 49th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 34 cents. The state average only declined 2 cents last week to $2.25.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices should follow a mostly downward trend through the rest of the year. However, the discount at the pump is not currently forecast to be much lower than present levels.
The national average price of gasoline is $2.46.
Locally the low price per gallon in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon was $1.98 and in Tullahoma is was $2.16.
Gas Prices Down Slightly
