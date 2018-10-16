Gas prices declined over the weekend and that trend should continue this week. Gas prices in Tennessee slipped one cent lower during the weekend. Due to a slight increase last week, the Tennessee state average of $2.68 per gallon is only a half-cent less than a week ago. However, Tennessee motorists are still paying 9 cents more than last month and 38 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said we should see a 5 to 10 cent drop or more in the next ten days. This is the type of downward movement we normally see at the pump during the fall.
The national average price of regular unleaded is $2.89.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the low price per gallon of gas in Manchester was $2.59 and in Tullahoma, it was $2.62.
Gas Prices Down Slightly
Gas prices declined over the weekend and that trend should continue this week. Gas prices in Tennessee slipped one cent lower during the weekend. Due to a slight increase last week, the Tennessee state average of $2.68 per gallon is only a half-cent less than a week ago. However, Tennessee motorists are still paying 9 cents more than last month and 38 cents more than this time last year.