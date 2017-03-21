Gas Prices down for now– Going up Later

Gas prices have declined 14 of the last 16 days. During that time, the national average price has declined 2 cents. Pump prices have drifted lower on increased inventories and declining oil prices.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices are falling now, but gulf coast refineries are moving into their peak maintenance season, causing them to reduce gasoline production at a time when demand is slowly rising. This seasonal trend could push gas prices 25-50 cents higher by June, unless oil prices do not recover as expected.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.29, a half-cent lower than last week.
Tennessee’s average is $2.04, one cent lower than last week, two cents lower than a month ago and 22 cents higher than a year ago.
This week’s low price in Manchester is $1.93 and in Tullahoma the low price per gallon is $1.92.
