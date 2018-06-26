Gas prices in Tennessee declined for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday. However, higher oil prices may soon put the brakes on that downward streak at the pumps.
The state average of $2.60 is 5 cents less than a week ago and 12 cents less than last month. However, we are still paying nearly 60 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
Oil prices shot up $3 on Friday, which usually increases the cost of producing gasoline.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85, which is 4 cents less than a week ago.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the low price per gallon in Manchester was $2.44 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.53.
Gas Prices Down but Might Head Upwards
Gas prices in Tennessee declined for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday. However, higher oil prices may soon put the brakes on that downward streak at the pumps.