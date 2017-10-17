Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.31 per gallon on Sunday, after dropping 8 cents during the past week.
As of Tuesday, the state average has declined for 37 consecutive days, falling a total of 28 cents during that time. Although Tennessee gas prices are 27 cents less than a month ago, the state average remains 19 cents higher than this time last year.
The national average price per gallon is $2.47.
The low price in Manchester was $2.12 per gallon as of Tuesday afternoon and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.17.
Gas Prices Down Again this Week
