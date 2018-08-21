The average American is now paying 50 cents more per gallon of gasoline than they did this time last year. However, gas prices are declining across most of the U.S. The national average on Sunday was $2.84 per gallon-a discount of 2 cents from the week before.
Gas prices in Tennessee declined for the 16th consecutive day Sunday. The state average of $2.61 per gallon is 2 cents less than a week ago and 1 cent less than a month ago. Tennessee motorists are still paying 47 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the summer driving season is winding down, yet many Americans will take one final road trip during Labor Day weekend. The sudden jump in gasoline demand could cause one final bump in gas prices at the pump.
The lowest price for gas this week in Coffee County is $2.47 per gallon.
Gas Prices Decline Slightly
