Gas prices are mostly climbing around the country. After rising 6 cents in the past week, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.14 on Sunday.
Last month, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.03 per gallon. Nationwide, gas prices averaged $2.27-six cents more than July of 2016.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said motorists are finding gas prices that are about 25 cents more than this time last year. Steady declines in crude supplies have pushed oil prices about $10 per barrel higher than last year, making it more expensive to produce gasoline.
The national average price of gasoline Sunday was $2.34, 10 cents higher than a month ago and 22 cents higher than a year ago.
The low price in Manchester as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.01 and in Tullahoma the low price per gallon is $2.13.
Gas Prices continue Upward Trend
