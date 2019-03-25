Although Tennessee gas prices increased almost a dime from last week, the state average remains low compared to the rest of the country. Tennessee drivers are paying an average price of $2.44 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday’s state average was 9-cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than this time last month, and 3 cents higher than this time last year.
The national average of $2.62.
AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said the state gas price average is very similar to a year ago, give or take a few pennies. This means some motorists are paying among the most expensive averages seen this time of year in the last five years.
Gas prices continue to rise here in Coffee County as the low price in Manchester was $2.34 as of Monday afternoon and in Tullahoma, the low price was $2.38.
Gas Prices continue to Rise
Although Tennessee gas prices increased almost a dime from last week, the state average remains low compared to the rest of the country. Tennessee drivers are paying an average price of $2.44 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday’s state average was 9-cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than this time last month, and 3 cents higher than this time last year.