Gas prices increased throughout most of the country last week, albeit by a smaller margin than recent weeks. Tennessee gas prices increased by only one cent during the past week but declined by fractions of a penny over the weekend. Sunday’s average price of $2.41 is 14 cents more than a month ago, and 34 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said while we could see some small discounts this month, those will likely be erased as we move in refinery maintenance season. Typically, maintenance season peaks in mid-March. This results in reduced refinery output and rising prices at the pump.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.53, 20 cents more than this time last year.
The low price in Manchester as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.33 and in Tullahoma the low price per gallon was $2.39.
Gas Prices continue to Rise
