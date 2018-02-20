Motorists are seeing steady declines at the gas pump. Tennessee gas prices have declined the last 14 consecutive days for a total of nine cents. During the past week, the state average dropped six cents. Tuesday’s state average of $2.32 is three cents less than a month ago, and 25 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gasoline prices declined as forecast, based on significant gains in both oil and gasoline production in the United States. Jenkins said although we may see additional discounts at the pump this week, this downward trend has a limit. AAA expects gas prices will shoot up 20 to 30 cents between March and May, as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to summer blend gasoline.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.58.
In Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon, the low price per gallon in Manchester was $2.21 and $2.27 in Tullahoma.
Gas Prices Continue to Fall
Motorists are seeing steady declines at the gas pump. Tennessee gas prices have declined the last 14 consecutive days for a total of nine cents. During the past week, the state average dropped six cents. Tuesday’s state average of $2.32 is three cents less than a month ago, and 25 cents more than this time last year.