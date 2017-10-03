Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.47 on Sunday. The state average dropped 5 cents during the past week. Since peaking at $2.60 on September 10, the state average has declined 21 consecutive days for a total of 13 cents. Despite the recent downturn, motorists are spending an average of 33 cents more at the pump than this time last year.
“No need to rush to the pump, gas prices should get even cheaper as the week progresses,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Prices are still inflated after hurricanes Irma and Harvey, but will keep falling as refinery operations, supplies, imports and exports return to normal. Pump prices have another 20 cents to fall before reaching equilibrium. Expect another 5-10 cent drop this week.”
The low price in Coffee County this week can be found in Tullahoma at $2.34 per gallon and in Manchester the low price is $2.35.
Gas Prices Continue to Fall
