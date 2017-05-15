Tennessee gas prices declined 2.5 cents in the past week. The state average declined for the 24th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 9 cents during that time.
According to AAA, the Auto Club Group, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Tennessee was $2.095 on Sunday, 24 cents less than the national average.
Oil prices settled at $47.84 on the NYMEX Friday – an increase of $1.62 from the week before.
The low price in Coffee County can be found in Manchester and Tullahoma at $1.98 each.
Gas Prices continue to Fall
