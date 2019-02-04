Gas prices in Tennessee declined 3.5 cents last week. Monday’s state average of $2.02 per gallon is 39 cents less than this time last year.
Tennessee drivers enjoyed the cheapest January at the pump in three years. Last month, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.01 per gallon. The monthly average was 32 cents less than January 2018, and 11 cents less than January 2017.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said rising oil prices and the switch to summer blend gasoline will eventually boost prices at the pump in the coming months.
The national average price of gasoline is $2.25 per gallon.
The low price in Coffee County as of Monday evening was in Tullahoma at $1.90 per gallon and in Manchester the low price was $1.92.
Gas Prices Continue to Drop– For Now
