Spring has sprung, and with that comes higher gas prices. Tennessee motorists are now finding the most expensive gas prices of the year.
Tennessee gas prices increased a little more than a nickel during the past week, then held steady through the weekend. On average, prices at the pump climbed 16 cents in the last three weeks.
“Strong demand, tightening supplies, and record-high gasoline exports gave gas prices a boost last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices seemed to have stalled over the weekend, but there is still potential for higher prices this spring. ”
Gas prices had the most expensive March in four years, averaging $2.35 for the entire month – an increase of 30 cents from March 2017. Now, motorists are spending nearly 40 cents per gallon more than this time last year. Sunday’s state average of $2.46 is the highest since October, when gas prices were recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Harvey.
The low price in Manchester as of Monday afternoon was $2.45 per gallon and in Tullahoma the low price was also $2.45.
Gas Prices Continue to Climb
Spring has sprung, and with that comes higher gas prices. Tennessee motorists are now finding the most expensive gas prices of the year.