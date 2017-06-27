Gas prices opened the summer travel season averaging the lowest price in 12 years. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.07, which is 9 cents less than the same period last year and the lowest since 2005.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said lower gas prices will make it more enticing for Americans to take extended, or more frequent road trips this summer.
Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.02 on Sunday, yet some motorists are finding gas prices well below $2 a gallon at many service stations around the state. The state average declined 3 cents during the past week.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline during the month of June is $2.33.
The low price in Coffee County can be found in both Manchester and Tullahoma at $1.93.
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend
Gas prices opened the summer travel season averaging the lowest price in 12 years. Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.07, which is 9 cents less than the same period last year and the lowest since 2005.