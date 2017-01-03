The New Year began with increased gas prices reaching an average of $2.34 per gallon.
The national average has moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal. Compared to a week ago, pump prices have risen 4 cents in Tennessee to an average of $2.13 per gallon.
The low price in Manchester is $2.09 and in Tullahoma the low price is $2.08 per gallon.
Gas Prices Climbing
