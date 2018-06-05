The summer driving season is in full swing, and it opened with the most expensive gas prices in four years. But those prices at the pump are beginning to trickle lower.
The national average price of $2.95 per gallon is 2 cents less than last week. The discount at the pump is being driven by strong declines in the price of oil-which influences about half the price of gasoline.
Gas prices in Tennessee declined nearly 3 cents last week. The state average of $2.70 is 10 cents more than a month ago and 60 cents more than this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices could drop 10 to 15 cents, based on recent oil declines. However, it will not happen overnight. Jenkins said it usually takes a couple of weeks for shifts like this to play out at the pump.
The low price in Manchester this week as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.59 and in Tullahoma the low price per gallon is $2.64.
Gas Prices beginning to come Down
