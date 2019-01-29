Gas prices in Tennessee are drifting lower again, after rising 6 cents last week. Sunday’s state average of $2.06 per gallon is down 1-cent from Friday, but remains 5 cents more than this time last week, and 2 cents more than a month ago.
The average driver in Tennessee is still paying about 34 cents per gallon less than they did this time last year.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices are slipping lower due to an oversupply of gasoline. He said gasoline supplies are at record highs because refineries had been running hard to meet seasonal demand for both heating oil and exports.
The national average price for gasoline rose 3 cents last week, but prices are moving lower. Sunday’s average price of $2.26 per gallon was one cent less than Friday.
Gas prices have been dropping in Coffee County with the low price being in Tullahoma at $1.95 and in Manchester the low price per gallon was a $1.96 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Gas Prices begin to Fall
