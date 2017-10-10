Tennessee gas prices have been on a steep slide for the last three weeks and should drift even lower this week. The state average declined for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday, dropping a total of 20 cents during that time.
Tennessee motorists are paying an average of $2.39 at the pump, an 8-cent discount from last week. Despite the recent decline at the pump, regular unleaded remains 25 cents more than this time last year, as prices recover from supply and demand issues related to recent hurricanes.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.49.
The low price in Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon was $2.19 in both Manchester and Tullahoma.
Gas Prices are Falling
